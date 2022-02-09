The WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is full of energy: he searched a way to throw a blow for his next opponent Dillian Whyte, one more for the former Champion Anthony Joshua, and another one for Oleksandr Usyk at the same time.

Tyson Fury is usually a permanent pain in the neck for all of those Heavyweight fighters he considers as his rivals, having scheduled a fight with him or do not. His nature is the same inside and outside a boxing ring: being aggressive and attacking constantly both the head and the body, as Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk have experienced, now, at the same time.

Whyte is Fury's next official opponent, in a mandatory fight, the Gipsy King has to make as he is the WBC World Heavyweight Champion. This clash is reported to be happening on April 23 in England. According to Mirror, Wembley Stadium is likely to be the venue of the bout that achieved the highest purse bid in WBC history: $41 million.

On the other hand, with Fury formally busy vs. Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua has a free hand to close the deal of his anticipated rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian fighter took all of Joshua's belt last year, so he decided to exercise the agreed rematch clause. This battle has not been officialized yet.

Fury's same time fight against Whyte, Joshua, and Usyk

Until the time comes to do it for real in a boxing match, Tyson Fury decided to step into the media ring to throw some blows for two of his predilect opponents at the same time. He has enough energy and aggressiveness to do it so he struck hard against Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk.

"The guy is a bum (Dillian Whyte). None of these fights turn me on anymore. I do it because I can and it is easy. It is just a boxing match... It will be very easy: I am going to land one of these bazookas on him and it is going to be over. I know he is a bitch... Coward. And I ain't got no time for cowards", stated Fury in an interview for The National.

Also, for the same media and in the same interview, the Gypsy King threw a huge verbal uppercut to former Champion Anthony Joshua and current WBA, WBO, and IBF king Oleksandr Usyk: "I’ve got Dillian Whyte next and then there’s a little sucker called Usyk who I’m going to absolutely set about rotten. The middleweight. Send him back down to middleweight. That’s all I’m going to do... AJ is a big old bodybuilder, he ain't worth a carrot."

Tyson Fury's (31-0-1, 22 KO's) plan if he defeats Whyte is to challenge the winner between Anthony Joshua (24-2-0, 22 KO's) and Oleksandr Usyk (19-0-0, 13 KO's) to attempt to be the Unified World Heavyweight Champion of the World.