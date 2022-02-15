The Lightweight division is on the verge of giving the boxing fans one of the mega fights of 2022, as George Kambosos Jr., the current main man of the category might have scheduled his first title defense for June in Australia and is willing to clash against Vasyl Lomachenko or Devin Haney.

The 135-pound division is living wonderful days as it is full of great fighters, every one of them willing to run over the other contenders to be the main man. 2022 could early witness a new undisputed boxing champion to be born as George Kambosos Jr. might be determined to choose between two options for his first World title defense: Vasyl Lomachenko and Devin Haney.

The Ferocious (20-0-0, 10 KO's) is the leading voice of the Lightweight category. After producing one of the biggest upsets of 2021 against Teofimo Lopez, he has the right to be the A-side of the equation as he currently owns the WBA, WBO, and IBF World titles.

According to ESPN's reporter Mike Coppinger, Kambosos Jr will be taking to his native Australia the first defense of his triple boxing crown. June 5 would be the 28-years-old fighter selected date. So, the only remaining ingredient for one of the most anticipated fights of the year is who will join Kambosos Jr. in the ring.

Vasyl Lomachenko or Devin Haney? Kambosos Jr's difficult choice

Also according to Mike Coppinger's story, the front-runner to fight the Ferocious is the Ukrainian Vasyl Lomancheko (16-2-0, 11 KO's), even though the final decision has not been made yet. This still leaves the door open to Devin Haney (27-0-0, 15 KO's) to get the chance to become the undisputed Lightweight Champion as he holds the WBC title, the only one that Kambosos Jr. does not possess.

Lomanchenko has said loud and clear to Top Rank, his promoter, that the only fight he wants is the one against George Kambosos Jr. Sports Illustrated journalist Chris Mannix reports say that the former Lightweight titlist would not mind in making a financial sacrifice to have the chance to recover the belts he once had and were taken away from him by Teofimo Lopez in 2020.

However, in the social media arena, Devin Haney has shown up to raise his hand and express he is also ready to take any offer coming from Kambosos Jr and his promoter Lou DiBella. Recently, DiBella said he had previously searched Haney's promoter, Eddie Hearn, to set a fight between their guys, but the answer he received invited him to look for another option for the Australian 135-pound champion first defense.