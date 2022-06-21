Ahead of his third fight against Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin, the president of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Mauricio Sulaiman came out to defend Canelo Alvarez against the alleged injustice that many would be committing against the Mexican world champion.

While the anticipation to see Canelo Alvarez fight Gennady Golovkin for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is high, there is a calmness in the atmosphere that was not perceived in his past boxing fights. Something changed dramatically after his defeat last May and Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council knows it well.

Honestly, the boxing world and its millions of fans around the globe did not expect Alvarez to taste defeat against Dmitry Bivol. After being crowned the first undisputed World Super middleweight Champion, he has an air of invincibility about him.

However, the unexpected happened and the castles that Canelo Alvarez inhabited seemed to be sustained in the air, in the clouds, as they vanished, returning him to a reality, to a mortal condition that led him, among other things, to lose his status as Pound for Pound King in all the renowned lists that award such distinction.

Mauricio Sulaiman points out the injustice that Canelo Alvarez suffers

If there is one organization that has always been close to Canelo Alvarez, it is the WBC. The first World Champiohsip won by the Guadalajara native, the 154-pounder, was from that organization. Thus, the current president, Mauricio Sulaiman expressed his support again for Alvarez by pointing out that the fact that he is no longer considered the best boxer in the world is an injustice, and explained why.

"I have Canelo as the number one pound-for-pound... As I said, if you look at the list - Inoue, Haney, but you know, Canelo it is unfair to simply just drop him out. He lost a fight that he did not need to take - he moved up in weight. But I still think you know, he's been there for several years. And it's so easy just to throw them out. But I don't like to be that way", stated Sulaiman to Planet Sport.

Regarding everything surrounding the making of the Pound for Pound list of the best boxers, compiled by ESPN and The Ring Magazine, among others, Mauricio Sulaiman described it as nothing more than a fun game, and invited to question how serious it can really be.

"The pound-for-pound list is a very it's a fun game, but now for those who take it very seriously, they have to be struggling very hard. This year we have had results that are unbelievable... For those who enjoy doing the pound-for-pound, they're going to have a good time but a very challenging time because it's not easy. There are so many great fighters out there that can claim to be the pound-for-pound king.", said the WBC president.