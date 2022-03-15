He has not yet defeated Oscar Valdez on their Super featherweight unification fight on April 30, but Shakur Stevenson may have the intention of sweeping away Eddy Reynoso's stable as he shared his prediction of a fight between Canelo Alvarez and him.

One of the most important attributes of boxers is self-confidence. A skilled fighter that does not trust himself is as bad as a lousy one. Shakur Stevenson considers himself the perfect warrior as he has both of these attributes. He even has confessed what would happen if he and current Pound for Pound boxing king Canelo Alvarez would meet in a ring.

Although, on April 30, the Fearless (17-0-0, 11 KOs) has a huge challenge to overcome to start thinking on bigger leagues: Oscar Valdez in a unification fight. The top fighters of the 135 weight class will defend their respective titles (WBC and WBO) in one of the most anticipated clashes of 2022.

Between Valdez (30-0-0, 23 KOs) and Stevenson, bad blood can be felt. They do not like each other, and, fortunately for boxing fans, they are also young, skilled, and successful, which can turn their fight into a real war. Bob Arum has compared the fight with the classic trilogy Erik Morales and Marco Barrera starred at the peak of their careers.

Shakur Stevenson vs Canelo Alvarez: who would win this fight?

Oscar Valdez is one of Canelo Alvarez's stable mates. They train together usually as social media has proven along these years. It is obvious that Valdez takes advantage of being close to the Pound for Pound king and asks him for advice to succeed. However, this does not worry Shakur Stevenson as he might not consider Alvarez as the fighter everybody says he is.

"It's cool that he (Oscar Valdez) has got Canelo there, but Canelo can get in the ring to fight for him, and even if he could I feel like, if me and Canelo were at the same weight, I feel like I would beat him" shared a very confident Shakur Stevenson for Fight Hub TV.

There is a very specific reason that makes Shakur thinks that Canelo Alvarez will not be a problem in the ring for him: "I am a great boxer. I saw what Floyd did to him. I feel like Floyd picked him apart, and I feel like me personally I would do the same".

Meanwhile, Canelo and Oscar Valdez are training at the same space, under the guidance and supervision of the same man, Eddy Reynoso, to try to make history in 7 days: first, Valdez conquering Stevenson's WBO Super featherweight title, and then Alvarez, on May 7, becoming a two-time Light heavyweight Champion by defeating Russian Dmitry Bivol.