Canelo Alvarez balances college and training as comeback plans take shape

Canelo Alvarez is starting a new chapter in his career, combining his return to boxing with an unexpected step outside the ring. After enrolling at the University of San Diego, the Mexican star is already back in training and focused on his comeback.

“First day of classes yesterday and today my first sparring session since September,” Canelo shared on social media, showing that he is gradually returning to full activity after months away.

His last fight came in September 2025, when he lost to Terence Crawford. After that, he underwent elbow surgery and had to slow down his training, remaining sidelined.

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Now, he is building his rhythm again while adjusting to a new routine of school and boxing. His return comes at a heated time, as David Benavidez recently claimed he’d KO Canelo.

Canelo Alvarez makes his ring walk. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

A new routine inside and outside the ring

Balancing college and training is not easy, but Canelo appears fully committed to both. This stage of his career is not just about getting back in shape, but also about growing personally.

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Instead of rushing his return, he is taking a more complete approach, working on his physical condition while adapting to new responsibilities outside the sport.

Focus on a 2026 return

Canelo is expected to return to the ring in September 2026, although no opponent has been confirmed yet. Possible names include Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez, with Mbilli seen as the more likely matchup.

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For now, the focus remains clear as he continues training, staying consistent, and preparing for his next fight. With a new routine and renewed motivation, Canelo is working toward what could be an important comeback.