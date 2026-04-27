Bo Bichette says NY Mets still alive but points to ongoing issue

Bo Bichette is attempting to maintain a positive outlook as the New York Mets continue to navigate a turbulent start to the 2026 season. Despite the team’s high-profile offseason acquisitions, the star infielder admitted that the group is still searching for a collective spark to turn their fortunes around.

The declarations, shared by Dan Martin on X through SleeperMets, reveal a veteran who is trying to keep the clubhouse steady during a difficult stretch. “We’re definitely in the middle of it. But the World Series isn’t won in April. We’ve got a lot of season left,” Bichette noted, emphasizing that there is still time to recover from their opening slump.

Bichette further explained that the Mets current struggle is largely due to a lack of a clear team persona on the field. “The way to approach it is to come to the field and just play because we haven’t figured out an identity,” he added, highlighting the ongoing effort to find a winning rhythm in Queens.

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Can the Mets still reach the postseason?

The road to October has become significantly steeper for the Mets, as their 9-19 record through late April represents one of the worst starts in franchise history. While Carlos Mendoza now part of troubling NY Mets history has been a major talking point, the focus remains on whether the current roster can overcome its statistical deficit.

Bo Bichette sat by himself in the Mets’ dugout for several minutes after they were swept by the Rockies pic.twitter.com/s9ChYkS1Oz — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 27, 2026

Bo Bichette’s own performance has mirrored the team’s inconsistency, as he is currently hitting .233 with a .674 OPS through the first month of play. This is a far cry from the All-Star production the Mets expected when they signed him to a three-year, $126 million deal, though he has shown flashes of his hit-leading potential in recent games.

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For the Mets to fulfill their postseason aspirations, they will need Bichette and the rest of the veteran core to find the “identity” he mentioned before the gap in the NL East becomes insurmountable. While April doesn’t crown a champion, the upcoming May schedule will likely determine if this high-priced roster can actually contend for a championship