David Benavidez declares he would knock out Canelo Alvarez, Dmitri Bivol and Artur Beterbiev

David Benavidez is aiming high in the light heavyweight division. He has named Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol, and Artur Beterbiev as the fighters he wants to face next, and he insists he could knock them all out.

“Canelo, Bivol, and Beterbiev… I knock out all three. All three in the same night,” Benavidez said in an interview with ESPN Knockout, doubling down when asked which of the three he believed he could finish.

While the claim of beating all three in one night is impossible, it shows how Benavidez is building his “Monster” image and trying to get attention from fans and the boxing world. His goal is to make it impossible for the biggest names to ignore him.

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Moving up to light heavyweight

Since moving up to 175 pounds, Benavidez, who recently admitted that a clash with Canelo may never happen, has shown he can hold his own against bigger fighters. He no longer enjoys the size advantage he had at 168, so he now leans more on his speed, combinations, and endurance.

David Benavidez exchanges punches with Anthony Yarde in a WBC and WBA light-heavyweight title fight. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Bivol is one of the toughest challenges. The Russian fighter uses distance, footwork, and a strong jab to control the ring. Experts think he could avoid Benavidez’s attacks and win by points, but Benavidez believes his speed and pressure style can overcome those defenses.

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The Beterbiev test

Beterbiev is a very different type of challenge. He is extremely strong and excels at fighting up close. Benavidez is faster and throws more combinations, but taking a solid punch from Beterbiev is a big risk. This fight could go either way, with Benavidez’s youth and stamina against Beterbiev’s power and experience.

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Canelo remains the most elusive target. By naming him along with Bivol and Beterbiev, Benavidez keeps the conversation going and builds pressure for a future matchup. His statements, while bold, clearly show he wants to be seen as one of the top fighters at 175 pounds and is ready for the biggest tests in the division.