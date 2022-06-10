More than a month after his surprising but resounding loss to Dmitry Bivol, Canelo Alvarez continues to be the target of reactions from boxing personalities about his performance. This time it was a legend of the sport who gave his opinion on the matter and it did not go well for the Mexican.

There is no doubt that if anything has surprised the boxing world recently, it was the defeat of Canelo Alvarez. Days go by and the Mexican boxer continues to receive blows that possibly hurt him much more than those he received from Dmitry Bivol. Now, it was the turn of one of the greatest legends of the sport who made harsh comments about Alvarez.

The curious thing is that it seems that even the protagonists of the upset of the year, Canelo and Bivol, have decided to turn the page to focus on their next objectives, but the environment does not forget. For example, the Mexican fighter is about to start the promotional tour for his trilogy against Gennady Golovkin.

GGG will undoubtedly be a double-edged sword for Canelo Alvarez, as a win could restore some of the credit he lost to Dmitry Bivol, but a loss to an aging Kazakh, now 40 years old, could bury a boxing legacy that for a moment seemed indestructible and from another galaxy.

Criticism of Canelo Alvarez does not stop

This time, it was Roberto Manos de Piedra Durán's turn at bat. The Panamanian is a true boxing legend after having established himself as four-division World Champion thanks to having faced some of the best boxers not only of his time, but of all time during his 119 fights as a professional.

"It hurt me how Canelo lost. I thought he was a little smarter, but he didn't show anything. He fought like an amateur (vs Bivol). Canelo knows I love him, I always advise him, but he fought very badly." stated in an interview with Rodrigo Peguero Deportes.

Despite having criticized the low form and level shown by Canelo Alvarez in his most recent fight, Duran did not give up on Dmitry Bivol, as many did once he defeated the Mexican: "I think that guy is not to beat Canelo, but that's boxing and nothing can be done".