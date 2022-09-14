One of the biggest boxing stars in the world, after Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s departure, is undoubtedly Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican fighter has a tough fight against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 and here you will learn more about him.

To talk about Santos Saul Alvarez Barragan, Canelo Alvarez, is to talk about what for many is the current face of boxing worldwide. Much of his legacy has been built thanks to the opponents he has faced, such as Gennadiy Golovkin, with whom he will clash in his expected trilogy on September 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo Alvarez's career is facing one of its key moments: either he resurfaces after a painful stumble against Russian Dmitry Bivol last May, or he may sink into an infinite slide if Golovkin beats him or if he defeats the Kazakh in a controversial way.

With this scenario, the current Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion knows it is vital that he delivers one of the best performances of his long boxing career. They say that in boxing styles determine the type of fight. It is precisely against GGG that Canelo Alvarez has offered the best show.

How old is Canelo Alvarez?

Guadalajara, Jalisco is a land that has historically delivered great athletes to Mexico. Saul Canelo Alvarez is undoubtedly one of them. The four-division World Champion left his hometown to conquer the world, having been born there on July 18, 1990, that is, 32 years ago.

How tall is Canelo Alvarez?

One of the great myths surrounding the Mexican fighter is how he has managed to conquer boxing divisions in which there are usually very big people. And it must be said, Canelo's size is not exactly his greatest attribute: he is only 5.8 feet tall.

What is Canelo Alvarez's weight?

This is another of the unknowns surrounding Alvarez. He started his career at 140 pounds (Super lightweight), however it should be noted that he was 15 years old (2005). Then his boxing journey in almost 17 years of career has taken him to fight at 147 pounds, 154 pounds, 160 pounds, 168 pounds and 175 pounds. His trainer, Eddy Reynoso, revealed that the normal weight of Canelo is almost 185 pounds.

Who is Canelo Alvarez's wife?

The Mexican boxer began his relationship with his now wife Fernanda Gomez in 2016. They gave birth to their daughter in 2017, but they got married until June 2021. Gomez is currently 26 years old and is a model and businesswoman, as she owns a beauty salon and a clothing brand.

Who are Canelo Alvarez's parents?

The pride of Guadalajara is the son of Santos Alvarez and Ana Maria Barragan. His father owns an ice cream and popsicle business in Jalisco. He comes from a huge family that includes 8 children: 7 boys, including Canelo, and 1 girl. All 7 boys are professional boxers although only Saul managed to have an important boxing career.

What is Canelo Alvarez's record in professional boxing?

Saul is the active boxing champion with the most fights in boxing. He has 21 fights with a world championship in between. He has been champion in four different divisions: 154 pounds, 160 pounds, 168 pounds and 175 pounds. He is also the first boxer in history to be Undisputed World Champion in the Super middleweights.

With a Hall of Famer-worthy pace, Canelo Alvarez was named the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world in 2020 and 2021. His record in the ring as a professional, after almost 17 years of career is 61 fights: 57 wins, 2 losses, 2 draws and 39 knockouts. He has never been knocked down.

How much is Canelo Alvarez's fortune?

According to information from the Celebrity Net Worth portal, Canelo's fortune is 180 million dollars. Simply, in his last fight against Dmitry Bivol, he would have earned 50 million. In his past fights with Gennadiy Golovkin, he pocketed 40 and 30 million, respectively.