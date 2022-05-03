Canelo Alvarez will go for the title in the WBA light heavyweight division when he faces the undefeated champion of the category Dmitry Bivol. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Saul Canelo Alvarez, champion in four weight classes, will seek a new title now in the light heavyweight division when he faces undefeated WBA champion Dmitry Bivol. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US an all over the world on DAZN.

Canelo Alvarez wants to continue making history and for this he will go up in weight again to seek the WBA light heavyweight title. The Mexican is the current champion in 4 different categories, from light middleweight to light heavyweight (WBO champion). Alvarez has a professional record of 60 fights with 57 wins (39 by KO), 1 loss and 2 draws.

His rival will be none other than the undefeated Dmitry Bivol, who has just defended the title three times, the last one on December 21, 2011 against Umar Salamov whom he defeated by points in Unanimous Decision. The Russian fighter has won all 19 of his professional fights to date, 11 of them by KO.

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: Date

This bout for the WBA (Super) light-heavyweight title between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol, will take place this Saturday, May 7 at 8:00 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 11:00 PM (ET).

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

can be watched in the United States (in all over the world) on: DAZN.


