The fight that awaits Saul Canelo Alvarez against Dmitry Bivol for the WBA World Light heavyweight title is expected to be very complicated due to the quality of the Russian, however, it is not a situation that the Mexican superstar is unaware of. Find out how many World Champions Canelo has faced since his professional debut in 2005.

Many experts point out that not since he faced Gennady Golovkin in both 2017 and 2018 has Canelo Alvarez had a challenge as demanding and dangerous as the one he will face on May 7 against Dmitry Bivol. In addition to the region of origin and their exquisite use of the jab, GGG and Bivol have another issue in common: they areWorld Boxing Champions.

The Mexican superstar's career is replete with titles won, weight classes conquered and world champions faced. Alvarez's boxing legacy will always be remembered for that aspect: he faced the best fighters available at the time, without his division being an impediment. So far, he has conquered 13 World Championships, and is aiming to win his 14th to become a two-time Light heavyweight World Champion.

So, in the prelude to his clash against Dmitry Bivol, a champion of a heavier division than the one in which he was crowned absolute king (168 pounds), with a solid career as a professional boxer, world champion for 5 years and a monstrous record of 283 fights as an amateur, it is worth remembering those World titlist that Canelo Alvarez has faced in 17 years as a professional boxer.

Canelo Alvarez's record vs World Boxing Champions

Saul Alvarez made his professional boxing debut at the age of 15 in October 2005, fighting in the Super lightweight category. Since then, and considering only those boxers who had already won an absolute world title (not interim or regular) at the time of facing him, the Guadalajara native has fought 16 World Champions. Dmitry Bivol will be number 17 on his list, obviously.

If it is taken into consideration all of the World Champions Canelo Alvarez has faced so far, no matter if they were World titlists at the time they clashed with the Mexican Champion, the quantity rises to 19 (including Bivol), as Miguel Vazquez and Erislandy Lara have to be added.

Thus, the average World titlist Canelo has faced throughout his career is approximately one per year as a professional. His record against the aforementioned opponents is 14-1-1. Only Floyd Mayweather Jr., who handed him his only loss in 60 fights as a professional boxer, and Gennady Golovkin have been able to remain undefeated against Alvarez.

The current and first ever Undisputed Super middleweight World Champion has been crowned in four different weight classes so far: Super welterweight, Middleweight, Super middleweight and Light heavyweight. In total, he has held 19 fights with a World title at stake (17-1-1).

The list of World Champions Canelo Alvarez has faced

The breakdown of the 19 world champions by nationality on Alvarez's record is as follows: five Americans, two British, two Russians, two Puerto Ricans, two Mexicans, one Cuban, one Kazakh, one Argentinean and one Australian. Seven of them were undefeated before facing Canelo. The current Pound for Pound King achieved to stop 7 of them.

Miguel Vazquez - Mexico - 2006 (Canelo won by SD) 2008 (Canelo won by UD)

Carlos Baldomir - Argentina - 2010 - Canelo won by KO

Lovemore Ndou -Australia - 2010 - Canelo won by UD

Kermit Cintron - Puerto Rico - 2011 - Canelo won by TKO

Shane Mosley - United States - 2012 - Canelo won by UD

Austin Trout - United States - 2012 - Canelo won by UD

Floyd Mayweather Jr. 2013 United States - Canelo lost by MD

Erislandy Lara - Cuba - 2014 - Canelo won by SD *

Miguel Cotto - Puerto Rico - 2015 - Canelo won by UD

Amir Khan - England - 2016 - Canelo won by KO

Liam Smith - England - 2016 - Canelo won by KO

Julio Cesar Chavez - Mexico - 2017 - Canelo won by UD

Gennady Golovkin - Kazakhstan - 2017 (SD Draw) 2018 (Canelo won by MD)

Daniel Jacobs - United States - 2019 - Canelo won by UD

Sergey Kovalev - Russia - 2019 - Canelo won by KO

Callum Smith - England - 2020 - Canelo won by UD

Billy Joe Saunders - England - 2021 - Canelo won by RTD

Caleb Plant - United States - 2021 - Canelo won by TKO

Dmitry Bivol - Russia - 2022 - ???

*He has not won a World Championship by the time he faced Canelo Alvarez