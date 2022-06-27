The trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin is near and both fighters are heating up what is going to be an incredible fight. GGG talked about his rival and he is trying to get into the mexican's mind in order to win this duel.

The rivalry between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez is getting stronger as their third fight approaches. The mexican boxer is going to present on September 17th with another defeat in his record due to the loss against Dmitry Bivol, a thing that GGG made fun about and heated up the next duel against the one from Jalisco.

During the promotion of the trilogy between GGG and Alvarez, Canelo (57-2-2)showed some fury against the kazakhstani, who said that he is angry because of his most recent loss. On May 7th, 2022, the mexican pugilist lost to Bivol (20-0) in a fight that everyone expected another championship for Saul, but the duel ended badly for him.

Now, Triple G (42-1-1) will try to win its first match against Canelo. In 2017, the fight ended in a draw. A year after, Saul Alvarez defeated Gennady via majority decision. With 40 years-old, Golovkin is looking like the underdog for next September , but this recent loss could change things up for the kazakhstani.

Why does Golovkin says the Canelo is mad at him?

"I can’t speak for him (Saul Alvarez). Perhaps he needs to motivate himself after his loss", said Golovkin to Fight Hub TV when asked about why is Canelo so angry at him. "To me, it’s not personal, and it’s just another fight", stablished.

The bets put Canelo as the clear favorite for the third fight as Golovkin does not seem interested at all in the result of the match. During the press conferences, he uses an interpreter for every question, which takes a lot of the heat away from a possible controversial answer.