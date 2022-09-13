Canelo Alvarez will fight against Gennadiy Golovkin for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Canelo Alvarez will fight Gennadiy Golovkin in a match where the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight will be at stake. Here you can find all you need to know about this boxing fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch in all the world on DAZN.

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated fights of this 2022. A historic trilogy between two of the best fighters of the last ten years is completed. On the one hand, there will be the Mexican multi-champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, who wants to continue making great history in boxing. As a professional he has a record of 61 fights, with 57 wins (39 KO), 2 losses and 2 draws.

His rival is well known, since he faced him twice. One of them was a draw and the other a victory; and in both cases very controversial decisions since not a few saw the Mexican loser in one of the two. For this reason, the Kazakh Gennadiy Golovkin asked so many times for this third fight, and now he has the chance to get even for what he considers were unfair rulings against him. As a professional he has a record in 44 fights of 42 wins (37 KO), 1 loss and 1 draw.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin: Date

This fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles, will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada this Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 11:00 PM (ET).

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin

This Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin fight in super middleweight division can be watched in the United States on the rest of the world on DAZN.


