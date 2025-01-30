Canelo Álvarez is preparing for a crucial year in boxing, with his customary fight dates in May and September already taking shape. The unified super middleweight world champion had previously ruled out a potential clash with Terence Crawford, but recent discussions suggest that the fight could now be on the table.

If the bout happens, it would be a major challenge for Crawford, a four-division champion, as he would need to move up two weight classes from his last fight. The potential matchup has already generated immense anticipation among fans and analysts alike.

Despite these talks, Canelo remains focused on sticking to his usual schedule. He is expected to step into the ring first around May 5 before shifting his attention to a potential showdown with Crawford in mid-to-late September.

Canelo’s may fight options

In an interview with Boxing Azteca, his longtime trainer and manager, Eddy Reynoso, outlined two possible opponents for May: “Well, there are several. There is William Scull, there is the other ranked fighter by the WBO, Mbilli—I think he lives in Canada. They are the ones that are more or less in the mix right now, but nothing is set in stone. You can also hear about Crawford for September, but we still don’t have anything concrete. We should know more in about 15 days or so,” Reynoso stated.

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga face off during a press conference to promote their September 14th fight at The Beverly Hills Hotel – Crystal Ballroom on August 06, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kaelin Mendez/Getty Images)

Scull is the reigning IBF super middleweight champion, having claimed the title after Canelo was stripped for not facing him as a mandatory challenger. A victory over the Cuban, who fights out of Germany, would allow Canelo to reclaim undisputed status, adding even more hype to a megafight with Crawford.

Cameroonian-French fighter Christian Mbilli, meanwhile, is currently ranked No. 1 by the WBC and WBA, as well as No. 2 by the WBO. Mbilli presents a more dangerous option than the tricky Scull, boasting 23 knockouts in 28 wins.

Crawford: Canelo or nothing in September

As for Crawford, he recently confirmed that he will not take a fight before September, when he is expected to challenge Canelo. The potential clash between the two champions is among the most highly anticipated fights of the year, promising an electrifying clash of styles. While the weight disparity remains a key talking point, both fighters’ elite skills and experience make this a must-watch event.