Canelo vs. Crawford: Former world champion makes bold megafight prediction

The megafight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford has captivated the boxing world, sparking intense debate over its potential outcome. This time, former super lightweight world champion Rolly Romero has made a bold and forceful prediction.

“Bud” Crawford, a pound-for-pound star and multi-division champion, is set to challenge Canelo for his unified WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight titles. However, Romero believes the weight difference is an insurmountable obstacle for Crawford.

Speaking to ESNEWS, Romero was adamant that Crawford has no chance against Canelo Alvarez. “Let me ask you this… Who’s a better fighter, Floyd Mayweather or Terence Crawford? … You’re going to compare a 168-pound solid grown man, Canelo, to fight Terence Crawford?.”

“All the people who think Crawford would even have a single chance against Canelo, they’re (expletive) stupid. It’s not even close. If anyone truly believes Crawford will beat Canelo, I will bet them any amount of money,” Romero declared.

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez reacts after he won a title fight by unanimous decision against Edgar Berlanga, not pictured, at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Crawford vs. Canelo: An insurmountable weight difference?

The weight gap between the two fighters remains a major talking point. Crawford, who has competed in lower divisions, will need to move up multiple weight classes to face Canelo, a naturally bigger and stronger opponent. According to Romero, this disparity eliminates any realistic path to victory for Crawford.

“They have weight classes for a reason,” Romero insisted, emphasizing that Canelo’s size and power would be overwhelming. While he acknowledges Crawford’s skill and technique, he remains unconvinced that the former champion can overcome the physical disadvantage against an opponent like Canelo.

A controversial take on Crawford vs. Canelo

Romero’s comments have added fuel to an already heated discussion, dividing opinions among boxing fans. Does the weight difference make Canelo the clear favorite, or can Crawford’s skill set defy the odds? Only time will tell if this megafight unfolds as one of the most anticipated matchups in recent boxing history.