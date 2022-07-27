A great boxing match is on the horizon when Danny Swift Garcia steps into the ring to face the dangerous Jose Benavidez Jr. in a scheduled Super welterweight division bout. Find out how and where to watch this fight in the United States in this story.

When a boxer as emblazoned as Danny Garcia steps into a boxing ring, it's clear to boxing fans that there's a space to make in the schedule. Swift will fight Jose Benavidez Jr. and in the following lines you will find everything you need to know to watch this fight in the United States.

To talk about Danny Garcia is to talk about one of the most successful boxers of recent times. With a record of 36-3-0, 21 KOs, in 39 fights, the Pennsylvania native is a two-division World Champion who is looking to position himself in the next category, the Super welterweight, to seek a world belt in it.

On the other side of the ring, Jose Benavidez Jr, brother of two-time World Super middleweight Champion David Bandera Roja Benavidez, is a fierce contender whose record has only been blemished once in 29 fights (27-1-1, 18 KOs), when current WBO World Welterweight titlist Terrence Crawford defeated him in 2018.

Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr.: Date

The thrilling boxing match between Danny Swift Garcia and Jose Benavidez Jr. in the Super welterweights category (148 lbs. to 154 lbs.) will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr.: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr.:

Danny Swift Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr. is expected to be a fight where there will be no shortage of hostility as these are two fighters who like to go forward and are not afraid of short exchanges of punches. So, you will be able to enjoy it in the United States if you tune in to Showtime Boxing.