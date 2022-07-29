Danny Garcia will fight Jose Benavidez Jr in a Super Welterweight bout. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

After his loss to Errol Spence a year and a half ago, the American Danny “Swift” Garcia will get back in the ring to fight Jose Benavidez Jr, in a fight in the super welterweight category. Here you can find all you need to know about this boxing fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds.

It's been a little over a year and a half since the last one. More specifically, December 5, 2020 was the last fight for the 34-year-old fighter born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On that occasion, a unanimous decision after 12 rounds gave victory to his rival, Errol Spence, who retained the WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

A lot of time has passed since then and now "Swift" will get back in the ring in the Super Welterweight division. His rival will be the also American (born in Panorama City, California) Jose Benavidez Jr., who could not get the victory in his last two fights (1 loss and 1 draw) so he will do everything possible to win again.

Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr.: Fight information

Date: Saturday, July 30

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr.: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As a professional, Danny Garcia has a record of 39 fights of 36 wins (21 of them by KO) and 3 losses; while his rival, Jose Benavidez Jr., has 29 fights, 27 wins (18 of them by KO), 1 loss and 1 draw. In other words, both have more than half of their fights won by way of knockout.

It will undoubtedly be an interesting fight since both have power in their punch but they are also boxers who prefer exchanges and are not afraid to go to the front. We will have to be very careful because any of those who landed an accurate blow could end the fight.

How to watch or live stream Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr in the US

This fight between Danny Garcia and Jose Benavidez Jr. in the super welterweight division that will take place this Saturday, July 30 at 9:00 PM (ET), can be watched in the United States through Showtime Boxing.

Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this fight. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Danny Garcia is the favorite to take the victory with -800 odds, while +500 odds will be for the Jose Benavidez Jr.’s victory.

DraftKings Danny Garcia -800 Jose Benavidez Jr. +500

