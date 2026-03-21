Terence Crawford’s unexpected retirement forces Canelo Alvarez into a difficult career decision

Canelo Alvarez was set to face Terence Crawford in September; however, the American’s retirement may force the Mexican boxer into a decision he didn’t expect at all.
Last year, Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision. They were scheduled for a rematch in September, yet the American unexpectedly announced his retirement, leaving Saul without an opponent.
With Crawford out of the picture, Canelo must now find a new challenger. Three options are on the table, each representing a completely different type of challenge.
Canelo Alvarez linked to three potential rivals for September bout
With Terence Crawford hanging up the gloves, Canelo Alvarez’s team has been searching for a suitable rival for the Mexican star. Three names are under consideration, and each offers a distinct test.
The first option is David Benavidez. He has repeatedly called out Alvarez for a bout, though the Mexican has not yet shown significant interest in facing him.
The second option is Christian Mbilli, who was upgraded to full WBC champion after retaining his title following a draw against Lester Martinez in their high-stakes 2025 clash.
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The final option is Lester Martinez himself. Many believe Martinez’s performance in the draw against Mbilli proved he is a rightful contender, and the Guatemalan fighter has expressed his readiness to challenge the Mexican star at any time.