David Benavidez open to blockbuster future bout with Oleksandr Usyk after title win

Following his latest victory against Zurdo Ramirez, David Benavidez is now being linked to a possible future fight against heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. While the idea initially seemed unlikely after his move to cruiserweight, recent reports suggest it could become a real option.

According to reports from The Ring Magazine, Saudi boxing figure Turki Alalshikh is interested in staging a bout between Benavidez and Usyk in 2027. The proposal comes shortly after Benavidez captured a unified cruiserweight title, further elevating his profile as one of the sport’s most versatile fighters.

Benavidez, who recently said he is focused on legacy, not Canelo Alvarez, now 32-0 with 26 knockouts, had previously downplayed the idea of another jump in weight. However, the conversation quickly shifted as the possibility of a lucrative heavyweight showdown emerged less than two days after his latest win.

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Team Benavidez willing to consider the opportunity

Benavidez’s trainer and father, Jose Benavidez Sr., confirmed that they are open to discussing the idea. “Anything’s possible. I’ll sit with David and we’ll discuss it,” he said.

Oleksandr Usyk speaks to the media. Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

He also mentioned that uncertainty around other potential opponents, like Dmitry Bivol and Jai Opetaia, makes the Usyk fight an interesting option. “Usyk is really good, but with his age, that’s a fight we can consider,” he added.

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Usyk, who holds a 24-0 record, is preparing for his next fight against Rico Verhoeven. He has already beaten top fighters such as Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Daniel Dubois during his career.

A fight that could shape the future of both divisions

There is no official date or location yet, but the fight is being discussed for 2027. By then, Usyk will be close to 40 years old, which could play a role in how the matchup is viewed.

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For now, Benavidez is expected to take his time before deciding his next move, with a possible return around September. If the fight happens, it would be one of the most interesting matchups in boxing, bringing together two champions from different divisions.