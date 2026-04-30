David Benavidez embraces new path ahead of Zurdo Ramirez fight, shifts focus away from Canelo

David Benavidez is entering a pivotal moment in his career as he prepares to face Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez for a cruiserweight title, choosing to focus on his own legacy rather than long-standing frustration over a missed bout with Canelo Alvarez. The unbeaten contender sees this weekend’s fight as more than just another opportunity.

“I definitely feel like with [Canelo] not wanting to take the fight with me has gave me more attention,” Benavidez told ESPN. “But at the end of the day I don’t want to just think about Canelo… I know I’m a star by myself, so I’m there making my own path.”

Benavidez admitted clash with Canelo may never happen, a reality that has pushed him to expand his ambitions after repeated efforts to secure the showdown fell through. He has since moved up in weight and begun targeting top names across multiple divisions, with his upcoming bout at cruiserweight representing both a risk and an opportunity to redefine his standing among boxing’s elite.

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Benavidez builds momentum beyond Canelo narrative

Rather than waiting for a marquee fight that may never materialize, Benavidez has taken an aggressive approach to his career. By stepping into a new division and challenging a seasoned champion like Ramirez, he is positioning himself as a fighter willing to chase greatness on his own terms.

Terence Crawford exchanges punches with Canelo Alvarez. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

The increased attention stemming from the Canelo storyline has, in some ways, worked in his favor. However, Benavidez has made it clear that his long-term goals extend far beyond a single opponent, focusing instead on collecting titles and strengthening his résumé against top-tier competition.

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Future targets include Bivol and other elite names

Looking ahead, Benavidez has already identified potential high-profile matchups that could shape the next phase of his career. “I think the biggest fight for me is obviously… Bivol because Bivol has all the belts and that’s really what I’m after,” he said, referencing Dmitry Bivol as a primary target.

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He also mentioned interest in facing Artur Beterbiev, while acknowledging the complexities surrounding a potential clash with Jai Opetaia. For now, though, all attention remains on Ramirez, as Benavidez looks to secure a cruiserweight title and further validate his decision to forge a path independent of Canelo.