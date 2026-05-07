Roy Jones Jr urges caution and timing in possible David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Usyk fight

David Benavidez is coming off a strong run at cruiserweight, and discussions around a potential move to heavyweight have started to grow. With reports that Benavidez is open to a blockbuster future bout with Oleksandr Usyk, the idea has even drawn attention from former multi‑division champion Roy Jones Jr., who has shared his thoughts on the matchup and what Benavidez should consider next.

Speaking on the All The Smoke Fight podcast, Jones urged Benavidez to act quickly if the opportunity against Usyk becomes real. “This is one of the biggest fights of this decade right now. Take it while it is hot, don’t play with ‘em and don’t let ‘em play with you,” Jones said. He added, “Go up and fight Usyk while it is hot, while it makes sense… Be smart about this thing, go and take Usyk while the iron is still hot.”

Jones also pointed out the risk-reward balance for Benavidez if he chooses between top opponents at heavyweight and cruiserweight. He suggested that a loss to Usyk would not close doors completely, while a different path could remove future opportunities at the elite level.

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Benavidez has built an impressive résumé, winning titles across super-middleweight, light-heavyweight, and cruiserweight, which has fueled speculation about a historic jump to heavyweight.

Roy Jones Jr looks on during the Flyweight fight between Tony Curtis and Lakshmy Zaragoza. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Jones believes timing could define Benavidez’s heavyweight future

Jones Jr made it clear that timing is everything in a potential clash with Usyk. In his view, the fight represents a rare opportunity that should not be delayed if it becomes available.

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He also refused to dismiss Benavidez’s chances against the undefeated Ukrainian. “In a boxing ring, with those 10oz gloves on, anything can happen,” Jones said, emphasizing the unpredictability of a high-level heavyweight bout.

Heavyweight move remains uncertain as key fights loom

Despite the heavyweight speculation, Benavidez appears focused on securing major fights at light-heavyweight before making any permanent move up in weight. A potential undisputed clash with Dmitry Bivol remains one of the key targets in his immediate future.

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For now, the discussion around Usyk remains hypothetical, but the conversation highlights how quickly Benavidez’s career trajectory could shift depending on upcoming opportunities and results.