Jaguars get huge update regarding Trevor Lawrence’s status ahead of Week 15 game vs Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into Week 15 with a need to win to stay atop of the AFC South. As they prepare for the game against the New York Jets, they are getting updates on Trevor Lawrence‘s status for the game.

The Jets are dealing with their own quarterback problems, but for the Jaguars, good news are coming. Trevor Lawrence practiced in full on Thursday. His ankle injury seems to be a thing of the past and he is on pace to play on Sunday.

Left tackle Walker Little, defensive lineman BJ Green, and safety Andrew Wingard are also back practicing in full. On the other side, wideout Parker Washington, tight end Quintin Morris, and left guard Ezra Cleveland remain practicing in a limited capacity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The run game is Lawrence’s best ally

The fact that new head coach Liam Coen has absolutely revived running back Travis Etienne is incredible. Etienne has 917 yards already along with seven touchdowns. Etienne is back to his prime form and that facilitates more options for Trevor Lawrence.

Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Advertisement

Also, fourth round rookie Bhayshul Tuten has 277 yards and four touchdowns too. Tuten is a force that can push into the end zone and get close yardage touchdown. They help establish play-action for Lawrence to have more space to find open receivers.

Advertisement

see also Trevor Lawrence’s net worth: How much money does the Jacksonville Jaguars QB have?

The Jaguars don’t have room for error

Right now, the Jaguars are 9-4 and lead the AFC South. However, the Texans and Colts are both 8-5, just one game below. As for the Colts, the fact is that they are relying on recently unretired Philip Rivers as quarterback. But, the Texans are a danger. They have the best defense in the NFL.

Advertisement

The Texans are also rallying with big momentum. The Jaguars split the season with Houston, so the fact is if they don’t want to rely on tiebreakers, the Jags need to keep winning, and this game against the Jets is a golden opportunity to keep collecting victories.