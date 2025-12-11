Trending topics:
Cowboys receive clear message from Dak Prescott about Eagles amid tough playoff push

The Dallas Cowboys enter a tough stretch in the 2025 NFL season as they try to make a late playoff push, and Dak Prescott has sent his team a clear message about the Philadelphia Eagles, their direct NFC East rivals.

By Fernando Franco Puga

QB Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys (NFL 2025)
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesQB Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys (NFL 2025)

The Dallas Cowboys do not depend on themselves to make the 2026 NFL playoffs. Ahead of a tough stretch to end the season, Dak Prescott has issued a message to his team about the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys have had a decent year; not outstanding, not terrible. They still have playoff hopes, but they need the Eagles to drop some games at the end of the campaign, something Prescott is very aware of.

“I just got to go win every game,” Dak Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “That’s all I can control. I’m gonna root against them (Eagles) regardless, whether we were in this position or not.”

Complicated, but still possible

With four games remaining in the 2025 regular season, the Cowboys (6-6-1) need the Eagles to keep losing if they want to steal the NFC East from them, as Philadelphia is currently leading with an 8-5 record.

Fortunately for Dallas, the Eagles are not in their best moment. Jalen Hurts’ team has lost three consecutive games and, even though winning the NFC East looks complicated, it is definitely not impossible for the Cowboys.

Dallas faces the Vikings, Chargers, Commanders, and Giants in the final games of the season. Of those duels, three teams are on losing streaks, with the matchup against Los Angeles being the one that looks more complicated for the Cowboys.

Unfortunately for Prescott’s club, the scenario is similar for the Eagles. Philadelphia faces the Raiders, Bills, and the Commanders twice in this final stretch. Dallas needs two Eagles’ defeats and must win all their remaining games in order to aspire to the NFC East title.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
