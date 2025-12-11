Travis Kelce appeared defeated in the latest episode of his podcast New Heights when talking about the Kansas City Chiefs and their recent loss to the Houston Texans, which has left Andy Reid’s team with a 6-7 record.

“It’s been a tough go around for the past days. You put in all this work and hope that it pays off and right now it just, for whatever reason, it’s little things. I don’t know. Discipline. I feel like I’ve always had the answers in years past and this year I just can’t find them.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can no longer win the AFC West, so their only path now is to secure a playoff berth as a wild card team. They will need a lot of help to achieve it since they no longer control their destiny.

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

Travis Kelce’s statements have hinted that he might not have much left in the tank and might retire, especially given the frustration he showed despite having given everything to produce results, which still haven’t come.

The legendary tight end cannot understand how in previous years his habits and discipline would deliver results in moments of crisis, but this season, everything is going wrong for the Chiefs. Something that didn’t happen in this dynasty.

“I keep thinking if I show up to work and I put in the work, and I fix the issues through my practice habits and through perfecting the game plan and my fundamentals and what I’m being taught, and go out there and play for my guys next to me, it’s all going to come together like it has in years past and this year is just not. Not to say that I won’t keep doing that. It’s all that I can do. Obviously, looking at the playoffs, this is a tough reality to be in, especially with how we’ve always found a way in past years.”

