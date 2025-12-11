MLB Rumors: NY Yankees GM Brian Cashman breaks silence on Jazz Chisholm’s trade buzz with blunt message

Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees have been somewhat silent so far in the MLB offseason. However, fans across the league already know the forest is at its quietest right before the storm. In The Concrete Jungle, that may be no different, as reports suggest the Bronx Bombers are entertaining calls for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Needless to say, the rumor coming out of Yankee Stadium made waves all over MLB. Coming off a 2025 season in which Chisholm posted a .242 batting average, 31 home runs (HR), 80 runs batted in (RBI), and a .813 On-base plus slugging (OPS), not many expected New York would even consider parting ways with the 27-year-old All-Star.

Still, fans in the Bronx have now learned the Yankees are weighing a Chisholm Jr. trade. It didn’t take long before general manager Cashman addressed the media with a clear statement.

“[Chisholm is] somebody who I think is currently part of the solution,” Cashman stated, via insider Bryan Hoch on X. “Someone that’s made us better by getting him two deadlines ago and giving us athleticism. He’s been a good get. We will be open-minded. But again, my default is these are all individually good players. We acquired them for a reason.”

GM Brian Cashman during a press conference at Yankee Stadium.

Cashman turned heads

Although Cashman had lots of praise for the second baseman, fans couldn’t look past the ‘open mind’ quote. It’s not entirely surprising, as New York has long based its idiosyncrasy on having no player placed above the iconic ‘NY’ logo. However, it’s still an eyebrow-raising comment—one Cashman casually slid into the middle of his statement.

Now, Chisholm may have to sleep with one eye open. If he had made plans to make a long-term purchase in New York, he may be wise to think it through or postpone it until he gets a better understanding on where the Pinstripers stand about his future with the team.

Chisholm’s contract situation

After earning $5.85 million during the 2025 MLB season, Chisholm Jr. is up for a significant pay raise through arbitration next year. According to The Nassau Guardian, the 27-year-old star is projected to make at least $11 million in 2026.

Though he is arbitration-eligible next season, Chisholm Jr. has shown a strong desire to sign a long-term contract—preferably without waving goodbye to the Pinstripes outfit. However, the Yankees are weighing all their options, and that includes potentially trading the Bahamian star. It’s still early, so all possibilities remain on the table for Cashman and the Bronx Bombers.

As for Chisholm Jr.’s market, just hours after New York gave the green light on receiving calls for him, the loud interest around him served as a reminder of the great second baseman the Yankees currently employ.

