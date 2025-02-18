Terence Crawford reveals his retirement plans before Canelo Alvarez clash

Terence Crawford, one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, is about to face Canelo Alvarez in a fight that promises to be one of the biggest of the year. However, at 37 years old, “Bud” is already thinking about his retirement and what his life will look like after boxing.

Crawford, known for his dominant style and ability to adapt to any opponent, has made it clear that he wants to retire from boxing on his own terms. “I’m going to retire from boxing before I let boxing retire me,” said the world champion in a recent interview with Cigar Talk.

“I’ve always said that. I’m going to retire on my own terms, and I’m going to feel good because everything I did, I did it my way. Whether it took me however many years to get to the point where I am at, I did it my way,” Crawford added.

A future dedicated to boxing and new generations

Despite his imminent retirement from the ring, Crawford plans to remain involved in the world of boxing. “Just helping all of them, I just want to support them as much as I can. I know it’s motivating when you have ‘big bro’ there, and I’m pushing them and not letting them slack or take no (expletive) from them.”

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez looks on before a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

“They might be tired or lackadaisical, and I’m like, ‘Hey man, what the (expletive) are you doing? Get (expletive) together,'” said Crawford, expressing his desire to mentor the next generation of boxers.

Crawford seeks triumphant retirement against Canelo Alvarez

The fight against Canelo Alvarez could be the pinnacle of Crawford’s career. A victory over the Mexican champion would not only cement his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of his generation but also allow him to retire at the top of his career.