Ryan Garcia's attitude did not go unnoticed by Floyd Mayweather Jr, who reacted with a harsh message to Garcia for the comments he made about the Mexican World Champion.

What started with a spicy comment, ended in a real soap opera. The exchange of statements between Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez escalated and even led a boxing legend like Floyd Mayweather Jr. to give his opinion on the matter, and what he said will not please the young American fighter at all.

It all started with Ryan Garcia predicting that Gennady Golovkin would have the fight of his life on September 17 to finally defeat Canelo Alvarez. A statement that did not sit well with the Mexican, who remembered that Garcia was just a kid, who at 23 years old has not yet won anything in boxing when he, Alvarez, had already been World Champion at the age of 20.

The 135-pound prospect's response was to question the legitimacy of the first World title won by Canelo, since he did it against Matthew Hatton, a British boxer who was not even in the Super welterweight division, as he was a natural 147-pounder, out of the top of the rankings of his weight class.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. slams Ryan Garcia for his comments on Canelo Alvarez

Not that there is exactly a great relationship between Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather Jr. In fact, it was the legendary American boxer who handed the Mexican his first defeat as a professional, in 2013. They have even exchanged unkind comments on several occasions. However, Pretty Boy supported Canelo in the face of Ryan Garcia's comments and recommended him to focus better on his career than on others.

"You see Ryan Garcia, first he's praising Canelo, wanna learn from Canelo, in Canelo's training camp. Now it's all hate. Accomplish what Canelo has accomplished, then speak bad about him." stated Mayweather Jr in an interview with Youtube Channel Fight Hype.

The key is that Floyd Mayweather, Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez must soon forget the bickering because they all have commitments in the ring. Garcia fights Javier Fortuna on July 16; Canelo fights Gennady Golovkin on September 17; and Mayweather Jr. has an exhibition fight scheduled for September against Japanese MMA artist Mikuru Asakura.