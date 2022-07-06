Despite chastising Ryan Garcia for comments he made about Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather Jr. makes it clear that he still sees the Mexican champion as inferior to him by revealing the influence he had on his career.

Although he tries to escape from it, Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to be a focus of controversy in boxing, and especially for his not very cordial relationship with Canelo Alvarez, whom he first defended from Ryan Garcia, to then throw him one more blow to make it clear that his career does not compare to his.

The boxing world was surprised when Money reproached Ryan Garcia for ranting against Canelo: "First he's praising Canelo, wanna learn from Canelo, in Canelo's training camp. Now it's all hate. Accomplish what Canelo has accomplished, then speak bad about him." said Mayweather Jr to Fight Hype Youtube Channel.

However, the natural state of animosity between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Alvarez returned and the legendary five-division World Champion let loose a dart about what the current undisputed World Super middleweight Champion owes him in boxing.

Blame Floyd Mayweather Jr. for Canelo Alvarez's Fame

Even after losing his nearly 9-year unbeaten streak to Dmitry Bivol, Canelo Alvarez remains one of the biggest boxing stars in the world. However, ahead of his important fight on September 17 in Las Vegas against Gennadiy Golovkin, Floyd Mayweather took it upon himself to remind that the Mexican champion's fame is his own fault for the following reason.

"The thing is that Canelo achieved fame because he fought in the same functions as me, he in the opening fights. All the times we fought on the same day, he fought before me and his ultimate goal was to fight me.", shared Floyd with Fight Hype.

The reality is that perhaps Floyd Mayweather Jr. is exaggerating a bit about Canelo Alvarez's fame, since the Mexican was only twice on the undercard of his fights: the first in May 2010 in Las Vegas, when the Pretty Boy defeated Shane Mosley and Alvarez fought for the first time in the United States, and the second in May 2012, when Canelo clashed with Mosley and Floyd with Miguel Cotto, who three years later would also fight the Guadalajara native.