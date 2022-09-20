Floyd Mayweather will fight against Mikuri Asakura in an exhibition contest. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Floyd Mayweather will fight an exhibition match against former MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura. Here you can find all you need to know about this boxing fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US as well as in the UK on FITE TV PPV.

The former pound for pound king will return to the ring for a new exhibition fight, his fourth since retiring as a pro in August 2017 when he beat UFC star Connor McGregor by KO. His other rivals were Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul and more recently Don Moore. The American has a professional record in 50 matches of 50 wins, 27 of them by KO, 0 draws and 0 losses.

His rival is an experienced MMA fighter. Mikuru Asakura, 30 years old, has 20 fights as a professional with 16 wins, 3 losses and 1 no contest. Although of course, all in MMA, none in boxing, and that is why Floyd Mayweather will surely have the advantage despite the age difference.

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura: Date

This exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura will take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan this Sunday, September 25 at 11:00 PM (ET).

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura

This Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura exhibition fight will take place this Sunday, September 25 at 11:00 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States and in the United Kingdom on FITE TV PPV.

