NCAAB News: Arkansas’ John Calipari puts basketball world on notice with major statement

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been up and down this season. That wasn’t what they signed up for when they brought John Calipari and several Kentucky players in the offseason.

They just suffered another setback. This time, they lost to No. 1 Auburn in a hard-fought game. The pressure is mounting as the clock is ticking, and the NCAA Tournament is just around the corner.

Nevertheless, Coach Calipari isn’t ready to call it quits. If anything, he knows his team still has an opportunity to shock the world and sneak into the tournament with a strong end to the season.

John Calipari says fate is in Arkansas’ hands right now

“I want to write our own story. I want us to write it,” Calipari said. “We have a chance. It is all in our hands. It’s not going to be in a committee’s hands. It’s in our hands. You either do it or you don’t.”

Of course, this will be way easier said than done. The SEC is an absolute bloodbath, and the Razorbacks will square off vs. high-end competition until the end of the season.

They certainly have the talent and the resources, and some of their losses have been quite close. But from this point on, this team will have no more margin for error.