NHL News: Brad Marchand fires fierce shot at Matthew and Brady Tkachuk after Team Canada’s win

Brad Marchand is one of the veteran stars of Team Canada, which won the 4 Nations Face-Off in an epic overtime game against Team USA. NHL star Connor McDavid’s golden goal lifted the trophy in front of brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, who had been stirring the pot for days leading up to the game.

In the days leading up to the championship game against Team USA, Marchand didn’t get involved in the controversy, but waited for the right moment. The Boston Bruins star won the championship with his country in the city of his NHL team, and he used the moments after the final game to have some choice words for the Tkachuk brothers.

Matthew had said that he had been waiting nine years to play Team Canada. He also said that the Canadians did not have a strong group, in addition to getting into a fight with Brandon Hagel in the round robin game. At the same time, Brady said he “wouldn’t miss this game for the world”. In the face of some heated comments, Marchand made his voice heard.

Brad Marchand’s shot on Matthew and Brady Tkachuk

“Sometimes when you shoot your mouth off in the media, it bites you. You can do that during the season, but when you’re playing best-on-best, it’s different. And they got a little bit ahead of themselves,” said Marchand at a press conference, answering to Tkachuk brothers’ trash talking strategy.

“The Tkachuk brothers play their game. They do what they do,” he said. However, Marchand also recognized the good level of Brady and Matthew. “They’re a big reason why that team is what they are. They’re gonna have long, great careers and I think you saw how effective they can be at every level,” Marchand declared.

Marchand spoke about the harms of trash talking by the Tkachuk brothers

“They’re great players and there’s not many guys in the league that do what they do. But when you start giving teams ammo, it can work against you as well,” Marchand pointed out. The Boston Bruins star also made it clear that the Canadian team was always focused and not distracted by Tkachuk’s comments.