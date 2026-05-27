Gervonta Davis reportedly in negotiations for comeback fight vs Floyd Schofield

Gervonta Davis is reportedly in negotiations for a comeback fight against Floyd Schofield after more than a year out of the ring.

Gervonta Davis could finally be nearing his long-awaited return to the ring, with reports indicating that the undefeated star is now in active negotiations for a lightweight showdown against rising contender Floyd Schofield later this year.

“Right now, they are in negotiations,” Floyd Schofield Sr. said in an interview with FightHype, explaining that both sides have remained in contact as they work through the final details. “We are waiting on the contract, that is all we waiting on.”

Davis has not recorded a victory since June 2024 after fighting to a draw against Lamont Roach Jr. last year and remaining inactive for more than 14 months due to legal issues outside the sport. Despite the long layoff, Davis still owns an impressive professional record of 30-0-1 with 28 knockouts.

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Schofield emerges as frontrunner for Gervonta Davis return

Recent reports initially linked Davis to a rematch against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz at super lightweight, but the WBA later ordered Davis to face mandatory challenger Schofield to maintain his lightweight championship status.

Floyd Schofield poses for a portrait ahead of the WBC World Lightweight Title fight. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

According to Schofield Sr., discussions between both camps had already started before the WBA officially stepped in. “Tank didn’t say that he didn’t want this fight,” Schofield Sr. added. “They are seeing if they can meet his demands, for how much he is going to possibly ask for, and we are going to go from there.”

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The expected matchup would give the 23-year-old Schofield the biggest opportunity of his career as he attempts to hand Davis the first loss of his professional career.

Davis looking to reclaim momentum after long layoff

Davis’ inactivity led the WBA to move him to champion in recess status earlier this year, creating uncertainty about whether he would continue competing at 135 pounds.

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A successful return against Schofield would immediately place Davis back into the lightweight title picture and help reestablish momentum after one of the most inactive stretches of his career.