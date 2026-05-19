Christian Mbilli questions whether Canelo Alvarez can still handle elite pressure

Christian Mbilli questioned whether Canelo Alvarez can still handle pressure and high‑volume attacks as talk of a future showdown continues.

Christian Mbilli believes the moment may finally be right to face Canelo Alvarez. The unbeaten super middleweight contender recently shared his honest opinion on the Mexican star, saying age and years inside the ring may now be affecting Canelo’s ability to deal with high-pressure opponents.

“Canelo is very old right now. Canelo is not the same Canelo like 10 year before, five year before,” Mbilli told The Ring. “He’s still dangerous. He’s still a good fighter. I think he’s top three, top two of the division.”

Canelo recently received a $200M offer from Jake Paul, but despite remaining one of boxing’s biggest names for more than a decade, Mbilli believes the veteran champion may no longer be at his physical peak after turning professional at just 15 years old.

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Mbilli believes his style could trouble Canelo

Mbilli pointed directly to his aggressive style as one reason he feels confident about a possible fight against Canelo. The unbeaten contender believes his pace, pressure, and punch volume could create difficult moments for the former undisputed champion.

Canelo Alvarez waits for the start of an undisputed super middleweight title fight. Steve Marcus/Getty Images

“I don’t know if right now he can take my pressure and my punch because I throw a lot of punch, a lot of pressure,” Mbilli said. “I think I can win. Right now it’s time to take Canelo because he’s getting old.”

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Mbilli still calls fighting Canelo a “privilege”

Despite his confidence, Mbilli also made it clear he still respects everything Canelo has accomplished during his career. “It will be a privilege to fight Canelo,” Mbilli said. “To have a big name like Canelo, I will be very happy.”

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A fight between the two would likely become one of the biggest events in the division, especially as questions continue growing about Canelo’s future and how much longer he plans to compete at the highest level.