Gervonta Davis’ potential return gains momentum as talks with Floyd Schofield emerge

The return of Gervonta Davis could soon take shape, with discussions reportedly progressing toward a possible fight later this year. The former WBA lightweight champion has not stepped into the ring since March 2025, but recent developments suggest that his comeback plans are beginning to move forward.

According to promoter Oscar De La Hoya, who recently hinted at a comeback scenario involving Floyd Mayweather, negotiations involving rising contender Floyd Schofield are expected to intensify in the near future. “There will be real talks happening very soon. If ‘Kid Austin’ wants to go after ‘Tank’ then, me as a promoter, that’s what I have to get him,” De La Hoya said in a media session with Fight Hub TV.

Davis, 31, has remained inactive following a controversial draw against Lamont Roach, a result that contributed to the WBA designating him as “champion in recess.” His absence from the ring, along with external issues, has delayed clarity around his next move, but interest in a high-profile return remains strong.

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Schofield emerges as a potential opponent for Davis

If Davis intends to reclaim his position in the lightweight division, a bout against Schofield could be a logical step. The 23-year-old contender, known as “Kid Austin,” has been positioned as a rising name and is currently pushing for a major opportunity.

Floyd Schofield weighs in on December 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

De La Hoya, however, expressed some caution about the timing. “As a promoter, I still feel that I would give him one more fight and then go after ‘Tank’. But, if he wants it right away — let’s go,” he explained. “It wouldn’t be the right decision in my eyes, but if the father and the kid want it, then that’s what I’ll have to push for.”

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Schofield has not fought since June of last year, when he delivered an impressive first-round knockout victory over former world champion Tevin Farmer, further raising his profile as a serious contender.

Uncertainty remains around Davis’ timeline and division plans

While discussions are ongoing, questions still surround Davis’ return timeline and potential weight class. The Baltimore native has previously mentioned a possible move to 140 pounds, even referencing a rematch with Isaac Cruz as an option.

At the same time, a return at 135 pounds could lead to a mandatory matchup against top-ranked challengers like Schofield. De La Hoya also indicated that Davis is targeting a comeback later in the year. “I’m not sure exactly what ‘Tank’ Davis is doing, but I did hear he does want to fight in the third quarter of this year,” he noted.

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For now, the situation remains fluid, but the possibility of Davis returning to the ring in a meaningful fight appears closer than it has been in months.