Canelo Alvarez admits frustration over missed Terence Crawford rematch

Canelo Alvarez admitted disappointment over a missed Terence Crawford rematch while preparing for his September fight against Christian Mbilli.

Canelo Alvarez acknowledged his disappointment over never getting the opportunity to face Terence Crawford again after the undefeated champion announced his retirement from boxing earlier this year. The two stars recently crossed paths during fight week festivities in Egypt, immediately reigniting discussion about a possible rematch from their blockbuster 2025 showdown.

“That’s sad, because I think the people deserve the rematch,” Canelo said while speaking to reporters, according to Ring Magazine. “But things happen and I am going to look forward to my career.”

Crawford retired in December after defeating Canelo by unanimous decision while moving up two weight classes to capture the undisputed super middleweight championship.

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The loss marked one of the toughest moments of Canelo’s career, though the Mexican star admitted the fight taught him valuable lessons heading into the next stage of his career, while Crawford recently said he believes Canelo still has something to prove.

Canelo Alvarez discussed Terence Crawford’s retirement. Harry How/Getty Images

Canelo shifts focus to Mbilli fight

With the Crawford chapter likely closed, Canelo is now fully focused on his upcoming September 12 clash against undefeated WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli in Saudi Arabia. “I learned a lot,” Canelo said. “I learned my lesson, and this time I took the time to take care of my body, my injuries, and all my stuff.”

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Canelo underwent left elbow surgery following the Crawford fight and spent several months recovering before returning to full training. The 35-year-old believes his body is now in a much better place as he prepares for another major test against one of boxing’s fastest-rising contenders.

Canelo says motivation remains strong despite legendary career

Even after accomplishing nearly everything possible in boxing, Canelo insisted his passion for the sport remains unchanged. “I’m disciplined, and that’s the most important,” Canelo said. “I love boxing. I love my sport and every time I step in the ring I break records.”

Canelo also addressed ongoing speculation surrounding a possible future fight against David Benavidez, though he made it clear that his focus remains entirely on Mbilli for now.

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As one of boxing’s biggest global stars, Canelo understands the attention surrounding every possible matchup. However, despite missing out on a second fight with Crawford, he appears determined to continue building his legacy with another championship opportunity later this year.