Ukrainian National Team chances to be in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 depend on its result in the European Qualifiers Knock-out Playoffs. Luckily, a brand new powerful player is ready to contribute to its cause directly from the pitch: the World Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk.

There is no doubt: Oleksandr Usyk is one of the current best Pound for Pound boxers on the planet. The Ukrainian is the reigning WBA, WBO, and IBF World Heavyweight Champion. He is likely having a rematch with British former Champion Anthony Joshua, one of the most anticipated boxing fights in 2022.

Usyk's country, however, is not having the best of its times related to soccer. The Ukraine National Team has lost its chance to directly qualify to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as it was outdone by France in the European Qualifiers' Group D standings.

Nevertheless, everything is not lost for The Blue and Yellow. They can still fight to grab one of the last available spots in Qatar 2022 in the Knock-out Playoffs. Ukraine will face Scotland in Glasgow to keep alive its hope of being in December's World Cup. If the triumph goddess smiles at the Ukrainians, they would have to overcome one more match against the winner of Wales vs. Austria to complete the feat.

Oleksandr Usyk leaves the gloves for a while to wear soccer boots

Everything can happen. Just as he accomplished to be the Unified World Cruiserweight Champion, jump into the Heavyweight category, and become again a multiple World titleholder, Oleksandr Usyk is ready to conquer the soccer universe and, why not, aim to help his country on his way to Qatar 2022.

At least, Usyk has already made his professional soccer debut. He jumped into the field as a substitute with Ukrainian second division team FC Polissya in a friendly game of the Winter Cup 2022. Oleksandr wore the number 17 and played the last 14 minutes of the match.

The Heavyweight Champion demonstrated that his smooth footwork is not exclusive to the ring as he managed to always search for the right space to be alone enough to receive the ball. He might not be a "box to box" element but at least he tried. What definitely Usyk needs to improve is his accuracy as he failed to kick the ball in the penalty area missing a goal chance.