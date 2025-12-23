Red Sox’s Craig Breslow signals key team ‘priority’ amid Alex Bregman pursuit

The Boston Red Sox are signaling they aren’t finished upgrading their roster this offseason. After acquiring Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, and Willson Contreras via trades, the team has been quiet in free agency—but talent like Alex Bregman remains available.

Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow recently addressed the media, stressing that the roster is still “incomplete” and that adding another hitter is a “priority,” according to a report by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Breslow didn’t name names, but his comments suggest the club remains in the market for a top-tier free agent bat. “We’re still looking for any opportunity to improve our team,” he said. “We feel like we’ve got a competitive team, one capable of a postseason run, but we also recognize the roster is incomplete.”

Boston eyeing key free-agent bat

“I think it’s a target. It’s a priority for us,” Breslow continued regarding adding another hitter. The remarks indicate that while Contreras strengthens the lineup, the Red Sox see room for more improvement before the offseason closes.

Alex Bregman of Red Sox catches the ball during the MLB Monterrey Series. Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bregman remains a clear option

Given Boston’s priorities and current roster composition, Bregman emerges as the logical choice. While other free agents like Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker are available, Bregman’s fit both offensively and defensively aligns perfectly with Boston’s strategy. Landing him could solidify the lineup and enhance the team’s postseason prospects.

