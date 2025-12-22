MLB Rumors: NY Yankees are reportedly bolstering their roster with minor league signings

Uncertainty surrounds the New York Yankees as their fanbase eagerly awaits the arrival of big names to the roster for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, other teams are aggressively signing most of their targeted players. However, what the Yankees are reportedly doing focuses on another crucial aspect of the franchise.

According to a report from Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, the Yankees have signed a player with major league experience: Ali Sanchez. Sanchez, who played last season for the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays, has agreed to a minor league deal with the team.

“The logs say the Yankees signed another right-handed hitting catcher, Ali Sánchez, to a MiLB deal,”Phillips wrote on his X account. This reported addition suggests that the Yankees’ strategy could involve strengthening their roster with minor league contracts.

Indeed, Sanchez is not the only player reportedly signed by the Yankees recently, sparking discussions about their strategy for the upcoming season. Last season, the team didn’t fully utilize the potential of minor league talent, despite having many capable players at that level.

Ali Sánchez #20 of the Toronto Blue Jays moves from catcher to pitch.

Other reported players signed to minor league contracts by the Yankees

Phillips reports that the Yankees have also signed two additional players to minor league contracts: Payton Henry and Miguel Palma. These additions are expected to provide the Yankees with the necessary depth to make a significant impact next season.

Henry has played 51 games in the MLB during the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Miami Marlins and could be a valuable addition to the majors if needed. Palma has yet to make his MLB debut, having been with different teams under minor contracts.

Given this outlook, the Yankees appear to be emphasizing the strength of their minor league contracts, recognizing their potential to support championship aspirations next year, rather than solely focusing on the main team.

