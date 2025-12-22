Titans star puts Andy Reid on notice with blunt admission about Chiefs without Patrick Mahomes

It’s no longer raining for the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s pouring cats and dogs. The 2025 NFL season spiraled out of control after Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and LCL injury. The Tennessee Titans added insult to injury by dismantling Andy Reid’s side by a score of 26-9.

In the blink of an eye, the Chiefs went from being a team no NFL side wanted to come across to likely one of the easiest opponents. Not because Kansas City lacks talent, but because watching Mahomes’ season come to a sudden end really took the air out of the Chiefs’ sails.

Entering the game with Gardner Minshew under center, the Titans didn’t have an ounce of fear. When Minshew was ruled out with an injury, in came Chris Oladokun. The practice-squad player had just joined the 53-man roster, and not even the best player on the Titans’ defense knew about him.

Titans knew nothing about Oladokun

After the game, Jeffery Simmons dropped a bold confession, which underscores just how harmless the Chiefs’ offense looks without the best quarterback of his generation commanding the huddle.

Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans

“I’m not going to lie. I didn’t even know they had [Chris Oladokun] on the roster. All I knew was [Gardner] Minshew. I didn’t know who their backup quarterback was. No offense to him. I didn’t watch no film on him. We didn’t prep for him at all,” Simmons told reporters during his postgame media availability.

Disastrous outing

While Simmons and the Titans being unprepared in case of facing Oladokun could’ve come back to bite them, it simply didn’t. If Minshew and the Chiefs had struggled to get anything going, when Oladokun stepped onto the field every struggle magnified for Kansas City.

The season is essentially over for the Chiefs. However, Reid and company would still like to see some fight from their players. With Mahomes out long term—possibly missing the start of the 2026 NFL season—looking as toothless on offense as Kansas City has without him is far from an encouraging sight.

No Mahomes, no party

Obviously, quarterback is the most important position in all of sports, and losing a QB of Mahomes’ caliber is never going to be easy to overcome. Still, falling to one of the worst teams in the league in such fashion should raise alarms all around the Show-Me state.

Are Reid and the Chiefs only as good as Mahomes allows them to be? Is the dynasty truly over, or is there still some fight left in Kansas City to come back and re-establish its dominance next season? Only time will tell, but the latest visit to Music City may play a sad ballad the Chiefs will be humming for a very long time in the NFL.

