Floyd Mayweather Jr. refuses to give up the sport's spotlight and will hold his third exhibition fight following his retirement from professional boxing. He clashes with Japanese Mikuru Asakura and here we reveal the millionaire sum that the Pretty Boy will earn for the fight.

The glory of being at the top of the sport is a feeling that is hard to forget and hard to need. Floyd Mayweather Jr. knows this perfectly well, since, at the time, he was the face of boxing worldwide. After his retirement in August 2017, he has shown signs of not wanting his cycle to end and that is why he is on the eve of yet another exhibition bout, this time against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

The fight between Mayweather Jr, one of the 5 boxers that become a five-division World Champion, and Asakura will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. It will be the third exhibition fight after saying goodbye to elite boxing.

It is worth noting that even in his exhibition fights, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has not lost his undefeated status, which he maintained throughout 21 years as a professional boxer. He defeated Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 and then held 2 more fights, without a fight card, against Logan Paul, Jake's brother, and Don Moore in 2021 and May 2022 respectively.

Mayweather Jr.'s million-dollar purse for his exhibition fight against Mikuru Asakura

The clash between Floyd and the Japanese Mixed Martial Artist will be held under the rules of boxing, i.e. only fists can be used as a weapon to attack the opponent. While in his previous fights, the Money gave away 8 rounds (in each one) of his talent, with Mikuru Asakura he will only fight 3 rounds.

Thus, it is even more surprising the amount of money he will charge for this exhibition fight. In statements he made to Mail Sport, Floyd Mayweather Jr. celebrated that he will pocket 20 million dollars for just 9 minutes (3 rounds of 3 minutes each) of work.

This successful way of making money would not stop for Mayweather Jr., because according to TMZ Sports, he would have already confirmed one more exhibition fight on November 13 in Dubai against Youtuber Deji, and he would have in his sights a second unofficial fight with Conor McGregor, who was the opponent against whom he said goodbye to professional boxing.