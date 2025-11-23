Jake Paul blasts UFC star after rejecting bout ahead of controversial Anthony Joshua fight

Jake Paul is preparing for one of the most high-profile crossover boxing events of the year, but the buildup has also included unexpected drama involving UFC star Francis Ngannou. Days after confirming his December 19 matchup against Anthony Joshua in Miami, Paul publicly addressed Ngannou’s decision to reject an offer to face him on a Netflix event.

The situation developed after Gervonta Davis was removed from the originally scheduled Paul–Davis card due to a civil lawsuit. With the fight canceled, Paul’s promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, reached out to Ngannou as a potential replacement. Ngannou declined the proposal, later stating he viewed the offer as disrespectful.

Paul addressed the situation during a media scrum with USA TODAY’s MMA Junkie, stating, “Yeah, I just thought – I mean, he’s just an idiot… If you’re so confident, if you feel so disrespected… this is your opportunity to correct that and stop me.”

Ngannou’s recent activity

Ngannou left the UFC in 2022 and signed with the PFL, gaining the flexibility to compete in both MMA and boxing. His crossover run included a split-decision loss to Tyson Fury and a knockout defeat to Joshua. He later returned to MMA, delivering a knockout win over Renan Ferreira, but has remained largely inactive since.

Mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou is seen in attendance ahead of the WBO Inter-Continental. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The former UFC heavyweight champion has also been linked to controversies outside competition. UFC CEO Dana White recently claimed Ngannou physically confronted him and UFC executive Hunter Campbell during a meeting, while PFL officials have expressed concern about his absence from promotional initiatives.

Paul’s perspective

Paul added further criticism when referencing Ngannou’s comments about Mike Tyson: “He’s basically also talking (expletive) to Mike Tyson for fighting me… you’re nowhere near the legend, and you never will be even close to the legend of Mike Tyson.”