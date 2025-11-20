Anthony Joshua reveals unexpected view on Jake Paul before their fight

Many have criticized Jake Paul’s boxing career, but not Anthony Joshua. The former two-time unified world heavyweight champion is set to face the YouTuber-turned-boxer on December 19 in Miami. The fight was arranged after Paul’s planned matchup with Gervonta Davis fell through.

Paul has built a record by defeating past-their-prime MMA fighters, including knocking out Tyron Woodley twice and beating Ben Askren. While these wins drew attention, some traditional boxing fans questioned the legitimacy of his career.

Joshua, however, spoke in support of Paul years ago, praising his dedication and the lessons he would learn by taking tough challenges in the ring. “[He’s] great for boxing. He’s trying, zero amateur experience, throwing himself in the deep end,” Joshua said in an interview with iFL TV. “He’ll probably learn a lot more than a lot of fighters, putting himself under pressure. Good luck to him.”

Joshua vs Paul: Fight details

Their upcoming bout will count on both fighters’ professional records. Joshua cannot weigh more than 245 pounds. The fight will run eight three-minute rounds, shorter than Paul’s 10-round win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. earlier this year. Both will wear 10-ounce gloves, the same size Paul used against Francis Ngannou in early 2025.

Context and impact

Joshua’s support of Paul shows that he recognized the young fighter’s impact on boxing early on. Paul’s rise has brought new fans and attention to the sport, and this fight will test whether he can compete against one of boxing’s most powerful heavyweights.

