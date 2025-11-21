Former heavyweight champion issues stern warning on Jake Paul’s risk ahead of fight vs Anthony Joshua

The upcoming bout between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua on December 19 in Miami, Florida, has drawn attention not only for its high-profile nature but also for the serious physical risks involved.

Paul, standing 6’1″ and weighing around 200 pounds in his last fight, will face Joshua, a former two-time unified heavyweight champion listed at 6’6″ and significantly heavier.

Boxing carries inherent risks. CNN reported in 2019 that approximately 13 people die each year from injuries sustained in boxing matches. Joshua’s history of concussive power further elevates concern. His March 2024 knockout of former UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou, who weighed 257 pounds, demonstrated his ability to deliver devastating blows in the ring.

“I hope we’ve got a referee in there who’s quite compassionate because if Jake Paul is left up against the ropes with Anthony Joshua unloading on him, it could be the end for him. It could be his last day on earth,” said former unified cruiserweight and WBA heavyweight champion David Haye, voicing concern for Paul’s safety in an interview with Sky News.

Anthony Joshua during a weigh-in as part of the Riyadh Season. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

How dangerous is this bout?

Despite Haye’s warning, experts like Louis Durkin, president of the Association of Ringside Physicians, have noted that the fight does not appear to present unique safety concerns compared to other professional bouts.

“If you look at the individual fighters, I don’t think it rises to the level of safety concern,” Durkin said. “Now whether [Paul] deserves a shot at Joshua is a different question. But I think that gets confused with the level of danger.”

What’s next for Paul and Joshua?

Paul and Joshua are set to face off in a professional bout on December 19, which will appear on both fighters’ records. With the contrast in size, experience, and knockout power, the match is drawing intense scrutiny from fans and experts alike.

