Jake Paul receives last-minute advice from boxing legend on how to defeat Anthony Joshua

Everything is set for an electrifying showdown between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is clearly the underdog, but a boxing legend has delivered last-minute advice on how he could pull off a stunning upset against the British star.

Teddy Atlas, one of the most respected trainers in boxing history, has worked with some of the sport’s biggest legends. When Atlas speaks, the boxing world listens—and now he has offered advice that could prove crucial for Jake Paul as he prepares to face Anthony Joshua.

“The win for [Paul] is that he goes the distance. He shocks the world that he can even go the distance,” Atlas said on his YouTube channel. “He’s not going to survive by being the bigger guy; he’ll survive by being the smaller guy, and being able to fight small and smart and fast and elusive, with a guy that might be a little gun-shy.”

The size difference is evident

Jake Paul has consistently pursued fights against elite boxers despite clear physical disadvantages. His bout against Joshua is no exception, and the influencer appears unfazed by the gap in size and reach.

Anthony Joshua stands at 6-foot-6 and weighed in at 243.4 pounds, boasting an 82-inch reach. Paul, meanwhile, measured 6-foot-1 and 216.6 pounds with a 76-inch reach at the final weigh-in. Given those numbers, many believe Paul should avoid letting the fight go the distance—an idea that contrasts with Teddy Atlas’ strategic perspective.

This will be the toughest challenge of Paul’s boxing career. If Joshua takes the fight seriously from the opening bell, many believe the outcome could be decided quickly. However, Paul’s hunger to prove he belongs at this level could be the deciding factor in a matchup few expected to see.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua: date, time, and where to watch

The wait is finally over. Jake Paul will step into the ring against Anthony Joshua in a fight that could significantly shape the future of both fighters, adding even more intrigue to an already massive event.

The bout will take place tonight, December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The broadcast begins at 8:00 PM ET on Netflix, with the main event expected to start around 11:00 PM ET.