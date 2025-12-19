What’s Anthony Joshua’s record ahead of Jake Paul fight?

It’s weird, but the boxing world has changed. It has changed so much, that one of the most decorated heavyweights of this generation like Anthony Joshua will face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

While it sounds bonkers, the fact is the fight is on and it will be seen by millions. Anthony Joshua has a 28-4 record and is coming off a KO loss to Daniel Dubois. He also lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. in one of the biggest upsets of the last decade and lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk on the scorecards.

As for Paul, he would love to have an ‘Andy Ruiz Jr.’ type performance. When Joshua fought him, no one gave Ruiz a chance. No one is really giving Paul a chance and a courageous performance could be what gives him the opportunity to shock the world.

Joshua presents big problems for Paul

Jake Paul is nicknamed ‘The Problem Child’, but he really looked for problems when he decided to face Joshua. Not only is Joshua way, way bigger, but also he is by far and away the best boxer Paul has ever faced.

For instance, Joshua has flattened bigger people, the likes of Francis Ngannou. Joshua weighed in at 243.4 lbs, under the 245 lbs limit, while Jake Paul weighed in at a mere 216 lbs. It’s pretty much a 30 lbs difference which is massive for a bout.

How can Joshua beat Paul?

In many ways. Joshua could simply outbox Paul for eight rounds and give him a boxing clinic. However, going the distance with Paul would really hurt Joshua’s credibility. Joshua will face that pressure.

Given the size difference and the magnitude of this fight, Joshua will try to hurt Paul, and hurt him early. The British boxer knows he is not paid by the hour, so he will surely try to make this end as quick as possible with a KO, throwing with power and probably not respecting Paul that much.