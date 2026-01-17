UFC president Dana White slams Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight: ‘Crazy it was allowed’

Nearly a month after the highly anticipated clash between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul, UFC President Dana White has publicly shared his thoughts on the controversial bout. The fight, held on Dec. 19, 2025, ended with a sixth-round defeat for Paul, leaving fans and pundits debating the matchup.

Leading into the fight, Jake Paul had some early success, landing several punches in the opening rounds. However, Joshua’s experience soon took over, and the former heavyweight champion dominated the latter half of the bout, highlighting the significant skill gap between the two fighters.

White, speaking to Complex News, expressed disbelief that the fight was sanctioned at all. “It’s crazy that that fight was even allowed to happen. Crazy,” he said. The UFC President emphasized that while Paul has an impressive record in his 14 professional bouts, facing an Olympic gold medalist and two-time heavyweight champion was a clear mismatch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Was Jake Paul set up for failure against Joshua?

White criticized the decision to even stage the fight, noting the inherent risk and disparity in experience. “To even comment on it, I think everybody that was involved in that thing should be embarrassed, number one. And number two, it’s just not what I am into,” he said.

Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Despite the loss, White acknowledged that Paul could continue fighting as long as the audience and promoters support him. “I mean, I don’t know. As long as people keep wanting to pay and watch him fight, I guess he can keep doing it. It’s just not what I do,” White added.

Advertisement

see also Not Canelo Alvarez: Terence Crawford names the hardest fight of his career

Paul’s recovery

Following the defeat, Paul suffered a broken jaw and remains in recovery, currently suspended from competition. Joshua’s dominant performance reinforced his standing as one of boxing’s elite, while Paul faces uncertainty about his future in professional boxing.

Advertisement