Coin flip decides home team for Team USA vs. Venezuela in 2026 World Baseball Classic final

The final of the 2026 World Baseball Classic is set to be a highly intense matchup, and the home team was decided in an unusual way. A coin flip determined that Team USA will be the home team for the championship game against Venezuela.

There is no clear timing or even video of the coin flip that gave Team USA home field, but Daniel Álvarez-Montes reported it on X (@DanielAlvarezEE). The news quickly spread across the baseball world, with outlets like Underdog MLB sharing it and reporters such as Anthony Castrovince also confirming it.

Team USA, considered the heavy favorite, is familiar with MLB stadiums since every player on the roster comes from the majors. Still, the advantage of being the home team goes beyond just knowing the field, something Venezuelan players are also used to.

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The advantage of the home team

One of the main advantages for the home team in the WBC is the walk-off potential. If the game is tied or the home team is trailing in the final inning, it gets the last chance to score. If it takes the lead, the game ends immediately, giving the opponent no chance to respond.

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As the home team, Team USA also has another edge over Venezuela in the final, advance information. The home team always knows exactly how many runs it needs to tie or win during its final at-bats. That allows Mark DeRosa and his staff to make more precise decisions, such as when to use a pinch runner or call for a sacrifice bunt.

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With Nolan McLean expected to start for Team USA, this also works in his favor. The home team takes the field first and starts the game on defense in the top of the first inning. While Venezuela gets the first chance to score, Team USA can set the tone with its starter and still have the final opportunity to respond in the bottom of the ninth.