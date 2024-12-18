Where to watch Oklahoma vs Michigan live in the USA: 2024 College Basketball

Oklahoma and Michigan are gearing up for an exciting showdown in a 2024 college basketball matchup. Fans nationwide can stay tuned for crucial details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, to ensure they catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

The Michigan Wolverines are set to take on the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners in a high-stakes showdown that could have major implications for the standings. Michigan, with an 8-2 record, remains a top contender in the Big Ten despite a surprising loss to Wake Forest that snapped a seven-game win streak.

However, the Wolverines bounced back in a big way, dominating Cleveland State 101-53 in their last game, and they’ll look to carry that momentum into this matchup. On the other side, Oklahoma enter the game with a perfect 10-0 record, having been one of the most dominant teams of the season, and they are determined to protect their unbeaten streak.

When will the Oklahoma vs Michigan match be played?

Oklahoma play against Michigan this Wednesday, December 18th, in a 2024 college basketball game. The game will kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Oklahoma vs Michigan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Oklahoma vs Michigan in the USA

Catch the 2024 college basketball clash between Oklahoma and Michigan live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN2.