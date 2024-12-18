Where to watch California vs UNLV live in the USA: 2024 College Football

California and UNLV will face each other in what will be the LA Bowl. Fans across the United States can find key details here, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this iconic matchup.

[Watch California vs UNLV online in the US on Fubo]

The UNLV Rebels will face the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl, with oddsmakers giving Cal a slim edge as 1-point favorites. The game’s over/under is set at 48 points, signaling what could be a closely contested matchup at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are looking to end their seasons on a high note after recent setbacks.

California enters the bowl game after a humbling 38-6 loss to SMU, a performance they’ll aim to put behind them. UNLV, on the other hand, comes off a 21-7 defeat against Boise State, where offensive struggles defined their outing. With both teams eager to rebound, the LA Bowl promises a compelling clash.

When will the California vs UNLV match be played?

California play against UNLV this Wednesday, December 18th, in the highly anticipated LA Bowl. The game will kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott – IMAGO / Newscom World

California vs UNLV: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch California vs UNLV in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between California and UNLV live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.