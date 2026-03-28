Jake Paul targets late-2026 boxing return but is open to an MMA bout with Oleksandr Usyk

Jake Paul suffered a double broken jaw in his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua on December 19, 2025. Despite the severity of the injury, “The Problem Child” is targeting a return to boxing in late 2026, while also expressing interest in an MMA bout against Oleksandr Usyk.

After such a serious injury, many speculated that Jake Paul’s boxing career might be over. However, the influencer-turned-fighter is determined to continue, even if his future path leads him away from a traditional boxing ring.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Paul revealed that he expects to return to action by November or December 2026. While he plans to stay in boxing, he is also “serious” about potentially facing the Ukrainian heavyweight legend in a mixed martial arts contest.

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“It’s definitely serious, but we’ll see what happens,” Jake Paul said about an MMA bout against Oleksandry Usyk. “I need to start training first. There’s too many things to do in life.”

A Tommy Fury rematch is currently off the table

Following his sixth-round defeat to Joshua, rumors suggested Paul might seek a rematch with the only other man to beat him, Tommy Fury. However, Paul has since rejected that idea, calling the Fury family “difficult to work with.”

“We’ve tried so many times with the Furys and they are just pretty daft,” he added. “I don’t need to grant someone life, no one’s heard of Tommy Fury. I’m not trying to negotiate any more with him. That’s where things stand there.”

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Instead, Paul is looking for more “suitable” rivals as he reflects on the gap in skill exposed by Joshua. Reports suggest that even a rematch against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is being considered as a more realistic option for his return.

Has Jake Paul ever fought in mixed martial arts?

No, Jake Paul has never competed in a professional MMA fight, despite signing a multi-year deal with the PFL in early 2023. While he has a background in wrestling and has trained in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he has yet to step inside the cage.

anthony joshua knockout; jake paul vs anthony joshua pic.twitter.com/I5ZmaUEwAZ — ◇ (@F0RGIAT0) December 20, 2025

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Transitioning to MMA at this stage, especially after a major jaw surgery, remains a risky move. If Paul’s ultimate goal is to be taken seriously as a professional boxer, many analysts believe a move to the PFL could distract from his development in the “sweet science.”